Jordan Rapana set to play for Canberra Raiders in round one after NRL pre-season high tackle

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated February 20 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 1:30pm
Jordan Rapana was sin-binned for this high hit in the last trial. Picture Getty Images

Jordan Rapana is set to play in the Canberra Raiders' season-opener after the NRL match review committee paved the way for him to avoid suspension.

