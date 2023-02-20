Jordan Rapana is set to play in the Canberra Raiders' season-opener after the NRL match review committee paved the way for him to avoid suspension.
Rapana was put on report for a high tackle on Asu Kepaoa and then sin-binned for accidental high contact on Adam Doueihi in the Raiders' last trial match in Sydney on Sunday.
It sparked fears Rapana would be banned from the opening rounds for the second year in a row, but Raiders fans can breathe easy after he was offered an early guilty plea deal.
Rapana will be free to play against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville in round one if he enters an early guilty plea to a grade-one careless high-tackle charge.
Paying a $3000 fine will get him back on the field, but he risks missing two matches if he fights the charge and loses.
News of Rapana's likely availability will ease some concerns at Raiders headquarters, after the club lost both pre-season trial matches.
Coach Ricky Stuart generally avoids putting too much importance on practice games, using them for fitness rather than a barometer for the regular season.
But some Raiders fans were prematurely setting off alarm bells after a 36-4 loss to the Tigers and 34-18 loss to the Bulldogs the week before.
Ultimately, the results count for nothing and the Raiders are confident they will be firing for a two-week Queensland double to start the year against the Cowboys and then the Dolphins.
Rapana was named to play at fullback in the clash against the Tigers and he loomed as the man to replace the injured Xavier Savage in round one.
But Stuart made a switch before kick-off, Sebastian Kris starting at fullback. Rapana shifted to the wing and Harley Smith-Shields moved to the centres.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
