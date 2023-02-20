The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

Green Machine in meltdown? Why Canberra Raiders fans shouldn't panic in NRL pre-season

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
February 20 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders were battered in their final pre-season trial. Picture Getty Images

Unfit, overweight players with little interest. We didn't buy during the off-season and it shows. But hey, at least the jerseys looked slick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.