Canberran All Star backs game-changing A-League move

Canberran Olyroos defender, A-League All Star and newest Melbourne City signing Kai Trewin had to do things the hard way.
Growing up with aspirations to play professional soccer, the former Gungahlin United junior was forced to relocate to Brisbane as a teenager to chase his opportunity in the A-League.
But he's glad to see that things are finally changing for young boys in Canberra wanting to follow their dreams, with a new A-League Men team set to launch in the capital.
"I've definitely been watching and hoping for Canberra to have an A-League men's team," Trewin told The Canberra Times.
"It's a great place for a new team and they'll be able to get a good fan base because people there love football.
"I love Canberra, but I was lucky to have a chance to come to Brisbane.
"There's definitely top players in Canberra that have missed an opportunity because they can't move interstate, so there'll be lots of talent there for the new A-League club."
Trewin celebrated his birthday this week in outstanding fashion with a call-up to the A-League All Stars squad set to take on Newcastle United on Friday night in Melbourne.
He also became Melbourne City's first new signing ahead of the 2024-25 A-League season.
It's a huge reward after a productive stretch for Trewin that began in 2020 when he made his A-League debut as an 18-year-old with the Brisbane Roar.
Since making that debut as a youngster, Trewin has drastically improved his game, and become a leader on and off the pitch, finding his voice to have a greater presence as a key defender.
Now 23, Trewin joins City with 116 career appearances under his belt as well as experience in green and gold for the under-20 and under-23 Australian squads.
"It's been a big week," the centre-back said.
"I'm very excited about being in the All Stars squad. I'm going to take my opportunity as well as I can.
"We'll definitely be trying to win, so we have to gel quickly and just go for it.
"Newcastle United were in the Champions League, so they're a massive team, and have been doing really well in the English Premier League.
"They're going to be very high quality team to face, and I can't wait to see what they're really like in person after watching them on TV.
"With Brisbane last season we got to play against Aston Villa and Leeds United in pre-season which was a cool experience.
"You can definitely tell the difference in the players' quality. They play at the highest level for a reason."
Several Australian players have used their experience at Melbourne City as a launching pad to bigger opportunities in Europe, helped by the global exposure of the owners' City Football Group.
Trewin is content to work on developing his skills with his new club for the next three years in Melbourne, but admits he has one eye on the doors City can open for him internationally.
"I enjoyed my time at Brisbane, but I'm ready for a new challenge," he said.
"You can see some of the players they've produced over the last few years go to Europe and when I was thinking where I wanted to go, it's definitely a goal of mine to put myself in the best place.
"I'm really excited about Melbourne City. I can't wait to get down there and get started. It's a big club in Australia and I don't think there's a better place for me to be."
Friday: All Stars Men v Newcastle United at Docklands, 5.15pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.