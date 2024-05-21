The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Former nurse who handed child abuse material into police learns fate

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated May 21 2024 - 5:18pm, first published 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former nurse has escaped spending significant time behind bars after she handed thousands of child abuse material files into police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.