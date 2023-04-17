The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Chelsea Crivici awaits ACT Supreme Court sentencing over child abuse material

TP
By Tim Piccione
April 18 2023 - 5:30am
Chelsea Crivici leaves court on Monday. Picture by Tim Piccione
A former nurse charged over "horrific" child abuse material she surrendered to police was "trying to play cop", a court has heard.

TP

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

