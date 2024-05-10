Have you seen Shala? Her family and police are worried

Police and family have concerns for a Canberra teen who has gone missing.
Police said Shala Auld, 16, had not been seen or heard from since April 23. She was last seen in Dunlop.
"She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 167cm (5'4") tall, with a slim build and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit top and pants," they said in a statement.
"Police and Shala's family hold concerns for her welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her."
She is believed to have been in the Western Sydney area recently and may be travelling to Queensland.
Police asked anyone who has seen her or who may have information regarding her whereabouts to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote reference 7740100.
