Have you seen Shala? Her family and police are worried

By Staff Reporters
May 10 2024 - 9:05pm
Police said Shala Auld, 16, had not been seen or heard from since April 23. She was last seen in Dunlop. Picture supplied
Police said Shala Auld, 16, had not been seen or heard from since April 23. She was last seen in Dunlop. Picture supplied

Police and family have concerns for a Canberra teen who has gone missing.

