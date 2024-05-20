The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Top lawyer 'concerned' with alleged conspiracy being overheard, court told

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated May 20 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prominent Canberra lawyer Ben Aulich was "absolutely concerned" about being heard allegedly conspiring to launder money, a court has been told.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.