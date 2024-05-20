Raiders mull forward options as Papali'i accepts NRL ban

The Canberra Raiders will look to fill a starting spot in the front row for this weekend's blockbuster clash with the Sydney Roosters after Josh Papali'i was suspended for one match.
Papali'i was cited - and sin-binned - for a hip-drop tackle on Bulldogs star Viliame Kikau in Canberra's Magic Round victory in Brisbane on Friday.
Rather than risk a two-game ban by fighting the charge at the judiciary, NRL head of football Graham Annesley confirmed Papali'i had chosen to accept one week out.
Fellow forward Joe Tapine (grade-one careless high tackle) and fullback Jordan Rapana (grade-one trip) also accepted $1000 fines each with an early plea after the 24-20 win at Lang Park.
While there was some commentary doubting Papali'i's tackle was a textbook hip-drop, Annesley explained during his weekly briefing on Monday why there should be no doubt about the refereeing decision.
"Josh has got hold of Kikau and he's starting to twist and his legs come off the ground ... and his body weight through his hips, falls onto the leg of his own player, which forces that player onto Kikau's legs," Annesley said.
"It is an unusual one in that the body weight didn't fall directly onto the player's legs.
"What the referees and match review committee are looking for in these tackles is where does the bulk of the body weight fall - on the ground or onto the exposed limb? In this case, it falls onto the limb of his own player and onto the limb of the ball-carrier."
Annesley also explained why Kikau was not penalised or put on report for what appeared to be a hip-drop tackle on Raiders winger Nick Cotric later in the same game.
"When his body weight falls, Kikau's knee is on the ground, so the bulk of the body weight is absorbed by the ground," Annesley said.
"Then the hips hit the ground and still no contact with the leg. As he slides, Kikau's upper body does make contact with the legs [of Cotric]. There are people who believe this is a hip-drop, but by the definition from the NRL, this is not.
"Players' limbs will occasionally get caught under bodies - it's the nature of our game."
As a result of the suspension, Papali'i will miss Tapine's 200th NRL game, and leave a big gap in the 17 Raiders coach Ricky Stuart must address.
Prop Emre Guler has earned last-minute starts over Papali'i in recent games, which suggests he could be first in line for the role again on Saturday afternoon against the Roosters for Indigenous Round.
It still means a forward interchange spot is vacant, assuming Ata Mariota and Trey Mooney remain on the bench alongside hooker Tom Starling.
NSW Cup front-rower Peter Hola and dynamic lock Hohepa Puru are among those with a shot at a call-up to the NRL team, and have been in strong reserve-grade form.
Past first-grade regular Pasami Saulo is also a possibility to return for round 12 from a lower back injury suffered in round eight, although Stuart may opt to slowly work him back into action through NSW Cup first.
The Roosters, meanwhile, are coming off a loss to the Sharks where they conceded 38 points, leaving coach Trent Robinson livid after Magic Round. Expect the Roosters to have a focus on shutting down the Raiders' attack as a result.
Playmaker Luke Keary suffered a cut above the eye against Cronulla but passed his head injury assessment and is expected to play, while Joey Manu is in line to return to the side after sitting out last weekend due to concussion protocols.
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
