Star Raider faces ban for Roosters clash

The Canberra Raiders might have to take on the Sydney Roosters forward pack without one of their key enforcers.
Josh Papali'i faces a two-week suspension for his hip-drop tackle on Bulldogs second-rower Viliame Kikau on Friday night.
He can reduce that to a one-game ban with an early guilty plea after the match review committee charged him with grade-two dangerous contact in the 40th minute of the Raiders' gutsy 24-20 victory over Canterbury at Lang Park.
But that would still mean he'd miss the Roosters clash at Canberra Stadium next Saturday.
It's shaping as the perfect test of where the Green Machine's at this season against a fellow top-eight side.
The Roosters boast big boppers Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Lindsay Collins and Spencer Leniu, making Papali'i a key cog in Canberra's hopes of making it three wins in a row.
Papali'i was one of three Raiders charged by the MRC, with Joe Tapine and Jordan Rapana also cited.
Canberra hooker Danny Levi escaped any charges after he was put on report for a trip on Drew Hutchison.
Tapine faces a fine for a grade-one careless high tackle on Kikau - a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea or $1500 if he fights the charge and loses.
Rapana was charged with a grade-one trip on Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney and faces the same fine as Tapine - meaning they'll both be free to face the Roosters.
Somehow Kikau avoided any charge for his hip-drop tackle on Raiders winger Nick Cotric.
Canberra coach Ricky Stuart questioned why Kikau wasn't even penalised for his tackle in the post-match press conference.
"[Papali'i's tackle] was as bad as the one where Nicky nearly broke his leg on. Why wasn't that picked up?" Stuart asked.
NRL ROUND 12
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
