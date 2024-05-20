'Unbelievable' Strange, Weekes have Raiders on track for crowd of 20,000

A fresh generation of Canberra Raiders stars are sparking new interest in the team, young guns like Ethan Strange and Kaeo Weekes hoped to help attract more than 20,000 to a game against the Roosters this weekend for the first time in 21 years.
Raiders officials have confirmed pre-sales for Saturday afternoon's Indigenous Round blockbuster have been strong and look on track to reach 20,000.
The last time the Raiders achieved an attendance at Canberra Stadium against the Roosters beyond that mark was 2003, though they came close with 19,530 in 2019.
It's been a strong year for home attendance for the Raiders thus far, an impressive feat considering the changing of the guard at the club, as coach Ricky Stuart has been forced to introduce more youngsters into first grade.
Strange and Weekes have been leading the youth brigade, as the inexperienced halves display strong potential with every week they play together in the NRL. And it's not going unnoticed.
At Magic Round, after setting up two tries for Hudson Young - and forcing a Bulldogs knock-on to assist Sebastian Kris to score - Strange gained more momentum as a top rookie of the year candidate.
"Ethan Strange, he is an out and out star," NRL great Billy Slater said of the 19-year-old on the Sunday Footy Show on Nine.
"He's a real talent, he's as tough as they come, and he's got the skills to go with it. What Ricky has done with this team at the moment is incredible - you've just got to take your hat off to them."
NRL Immortal and former half Andrew Johns added Strange had all the qualities for a long and successful career as a five-eighth.
"Ethan Strange is a great example for young five-eighths and halves coming into the NRL," Johns said.
"Your game has to be based around firstly defence, but his running game is unbelievable, too. He's so strong."
Raiders legend Laurie Daley watched Strange and Weekes in action up close as part of the club's 30th anniversary reunion in Brisbane celebrating Canberra's 1994 premiership triumph.
Daley said Strange had been "excellent" for the Raiders, but Weekes' success was little surprise to him.
"I followed Kaeo for a number of years because my young bloke used to play against him when they were kids and he was playing with Asquith at the time," Daley told The Canberra Times.
"He was one of the star kids, and you knew then, that kid is going to be OK. But both Kaeo and Ethan I've been excited about.
"Ethan has handled it really well for a first-year player. That's a lot of responsibility on a young man's shoulders. Then to lose your experienced half with Jamal Fogarty injured is always difficult.
"But Kaeo has fitted in so well, too. With Jamal there, and the advice he'd be giving them with Ricky, they're both on the right track with big careers in front of them."
Fogarty was entering the conversation as a State of Origin bolter before he suffered a biceps injury that required surgery.
Weekes and Strange's halves partnership is set to continue for some time yet, with Fogarty eyeing a round 20 return, though he has begun running at Raiders training.
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
