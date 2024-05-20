The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Tender re-opens after $7.9M child abuse memorial design scrapped

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 20 2024 - 6:25pm, first published 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A design for a $7.9 million Acton Peninsula memorial has been scrapped.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am City reporter at The Canberra Times. I previously covered health for the masthead, and was a trainee before that. I have written on courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.