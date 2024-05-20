Crash on Glenloch Interchange affecting westbound traffic on Parkes Way

A crash at the Glenloch Interchange is causing significant delays on Parkes Way.
The crash between a car and motorbike occurred westbound underneath the Glenloch Interchange ramp, where Parkes Way becomes William Hovell Drive.
The incident occurred about 5pm on Monday.
ACT Ambulance Service, ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Policing were on the scene.
A male patient was assessed by paramedics and transported to hospital in a stable condition.
An Emergency Services Agency spokesman said the vehicles were off the road but traffic on Parkes Way was expected to be affected for some time.
Drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.