Barton Highway lane reopened after two-car crash

The northbound lane of the Barton Highway in Hall has been reopened after it was closed when two cars crashed.
The Emergency Services Agency said a person in one of the cars was extricated from the wreckage. It was not believed that the injuries were life-threatening.
The crash happened at the intersection with Victoria Street about 3.20pm.
"ACT Ambulance Service, ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Policing are in attendance," the agency said in a statement.
"One northbound lane at this intersection is currently closed and will be for some time. The community is asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route."
That stretch of road is notorious for crashes.
In January, a 19-year-old man died and others were injured after a Toyota Avalon crashed with another car on the road.
A year ago, a Yass couple died in a horrific crash when their vehicle was hit head-on in wet weather early in the morning.
