A police operation targeting anti-social driving issued 35 traffic infringement notices, 13 defect notices, and identified four individuals drink-driving over the weekend.
Amongst the traffic infringement notices, a 65-year-old Watson man was found driving a car having never held a licence, who was also driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
Others infringements issued over the weekend included driving without headlights on, and not maintaining a vehicle safe to drive.
Police also identified vehicles that were lower than required standards, had bald tyres and others with engine components above the bonnet.
A further 350 random breath tests were conducted, identifying four drivers over the legal alcohol limit.
These included an 18-year-old P-plate driver from Queanbeyan. His right to drive in the ACT had been suspended for a similar offence in March.
The blitz took place in suburbs including Braddon and Florey.
Police area asking anyone with information, dash-cam or other video footage of anti-social driving behaviour to report it to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens.
