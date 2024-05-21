The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Accused murderer set to use alleged human rights breach for release bid

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated May 21 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man accused of fatally bashing a Canberra grandmother nearly 25 years ago is set to use an alleged human rights breach in a bid for conditional release from custody.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.