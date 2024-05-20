'I f--ked up': Glenn Walewicz killer sentenced

The 17-year-old killer of Glenn Walewicz, 48, was a "picture of childhood dysfunction" who called the mastermind of the botched home invasion attempt "mum".
The shooter, who cannot be named due to being underage at the time of the murder, was sentenced by Justice David Mossop in the Supreme Court of ACT on Monday.
He killed Mr Walewicz after pulling the trigger on a .22 pump-action rifle when Mr Walewicz opened the door to his Phillip home in June 2021.
The shooter was one of three assailants, including two children, recruited by Nicole Williams to carry out a burglary on a different house.
The killer was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment, of which seven years and nine months is to be served in custody, for murder.
The then- 17-year-old intended to fire but not kill Mr Walewicz, Justice Mossop said.
Nicole Williams and her son Jayden Douglas Williams had arranged to burgle two known-drug dealers who owed her money.
While the shooter knew he was going to invade a home, and of the existence of the rifle, he did not know Nicole Williams expected him to use it until the night of the burglary.
The shooter and Gary Michael Taylor, turned up to the wrong house. When Mr Walewicz opened the door, the killer fired one fatal round.
"What do we do?" he asked Taylor.
"Run," Taylor replied.
"I f--ked up. I shouldn't have shot him," the killer said.
Defence barrister Keegan Lee had argued his client "panicked" and fired the gun. Justice Mossop found this was not the case.
Mr Walewicz was a completely innocent victim who did not know his killer.
His mother said she spent most weekends with her only son, and was now "in pain everyday".
His wife, to whom he was separated from, said she was heart-broken and consumed by overwhelming sadness and rage at his murder.
The shooter had a dysfunctional childhood mired by family violence and abuse, Justice Mossop said.
He may have been sexually assaulted by a family member.
The killer had limited contact with his father and suffered domestic violence at the hands of his mother and older sister.
There were numerous reports about him made to child welfare from ages 11 to 14.
He was also bullied at school, dropping out at age 13. He started using cannabis and methamphetamines at age 14, and often hung out with older children.
A psychiatrist diagnosed the shooter with major depressive disorder, post traumatic stress disorder, borderline and anti-social personality disorders and substance use disorder.
Justice Mossop found the killers childhood and personality disorders had an indirect impact on his offending.
He also said his imbalanced relationship with Nicole Williams, whom he considered family and called "mum", greatly influenced his behaviour.
The shooter continues to have anti-social ideas about crime, but has showed remorse. His late guilty plea did not mitigate his sentence.
He will need to have lifelong intensive psychological treatment to reduce his risk to the community, Justice Mossop said.
The Justice said he was at risk of being badly influenced by other criminals in jail, especially if he develops a strong emotional attachment to them.
READ MORE:
Justice Mossop did not consider rap lyrics found on the 17-year-olds phone to be of great significance.
The now- 20-year-old is studying for his Year 12 certificate in the Bimberi youth detention centre.
He will be transferred to the Alexander Maconochie Centre before he turns 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.