Steve Fabriczy extradited to ACT, accused of Irma Palisics' murder

By Tim Piccione
Updated September 21 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 3:51pm
The man set to be charged with brutally killing a Canberra grandmother more than two decades ago has denied murdering the woman but admitted invading her home, a court has heard.

