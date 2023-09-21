The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Justice Stephen Kaye to preside over Drumgold v Board of Inquiry case

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated September 21 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Drumgold SC, left, has accused the inquiry led by Walter Sofronoff KC, right, of bias. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Murray Gleeson Chambers
Shane Drumgold SC, left, has accused the inquiry led by Walter Sofronoff KC, right, of bias. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Murray Gleeson Chambers

A Victorian judge is set to be brought to the ACT to preside over the former director of public prosecution's legal action against an inquiry that made damning findings about his conduct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.