The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Walter Sofronoff KC cancels speech on 'presumption of innocence' and the media, cites 'issues' with ACT govt

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated August 8 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walter Sofronoff KC. Picture supplied
Walter Sofronoff KC. Picture supplied

Walter Sofronoff KC, who chaired a board of inquiry into the handling of the Parliament House rape case, has cancelled a scheduled speech in which he was set to address the matter, journalism and the presumption of innocence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.