The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Breaking

Walter Sofronoff KC could face Integrity Commission over board of inquiry leaks

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated August 7 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walter Sofronoff KC. Picture supplied
Walter Sofronoff KC. Picture supplied

Board of inquiry chairman Walter Sofronoff KC, who leaked his own report to the media before handing it to the government, could face an Integrity Commission investigation, the Chief Minister has indicated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.