Labor promises 800 extra health workers for Canberra if re-elected

Labor has promised to employ an extra 800 health workers if it wins the ACT election, making its first commitment ahead of the October poll.
The extra staff will be needed in the expanded Canberra Hospital, a new planned northside hospital and in new services at walk-in centres.
The party went to the last election pledging an extra 400 health workers but there have actually been 580 extra staff hired as the demand for care is continuing to outpace the number of staff.
The 800 extra workers will be across the system, including nurses, doctors, midwives, specialists, physiotherapists and other allied health professionals.
The workers will be hired based on the needs in the system.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said Canberrans wanted to see more public health care in hospitals and at walk-in centres.
"Our hospitals and walk-in centres are only as good as the people working in them," he said.
"That's why our first commitment of the 2024 election campaign is to hire the workers our future healthcare system will need."
Despite the increase in health workers over recent years, the health system has continued to face workforce shortages. This has affected the implementation of a key 2020 election commitment to introduce nurse-to-patient ratios.
Ratios of one nurse to every four patients have been implemented in certain wards across the territory's two public hospitals but Canberra Health Services have struggled to meet the mandated ratios across all shifts.
The latest data showed only 77 per cent of shifts met the required ratios at Canberra Hospital in March. North Canberra Hospital fared better meeting the requirements for 95 per cent of shifts.
Health workers say they are constantly bombarded with text messages to cover shifts and unions have complained of workforce shortages.
The Labor-aligned Community and Public Sector Union started a campaign earlier this month calling for more health workers as the demand for health care exceeded the current staff. A survey of its members found this was the most important issue for an overwhelming majority.
As part of this campaign, Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith met with health staff to hear their concerns.
"Health workers are our public health system's greatest asset," she said.
"As Health Minister, I've met and listened to hundreds of dedicated doctors, nurses, midwives, allied health professionals and support staff.
"These skilled workers are committed to providing the best possible care to Canberrans."
CPSU ACT regional secretary Maddy Northam said this campaign had contributed to the government's promise.
"Our frontline-led campaign to improve healthcare services here in Canberra has secured a commitment of 800 new health jobs, to be created by a re-elected ACT Labor Government," she said.
"This is a significant win for both our union and all Canberrans who rely on our local healthcare services."
There was also an exodus of health workers over the past four years, with almost one-in-five nurses leaving during the 2021-22 year.
This prompted concerns of a lack of skills mix in the system as this included many senior and experienced nurses.
There are just over 10,000 workers in the territory's public health system.
This is the first election commitment Labor has announced, five months out from polling day.
The only other health announcement has come from the Canberra Liberals, with the party promising to hold a royal commission into the health system if they are elected.
