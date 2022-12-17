The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Government reveals 700 nurses left Canberra's public health system in 2021-22

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
December 18 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost one in five nurses and midwives left Canberra's public health system in the last financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.