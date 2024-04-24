ACT Greens select final lead candidate for October election

The youngest member of the ACT Legislative Assembly will run as a Greens candidate in the October election.
Laura Nuttall announced in a live video on Instagram that she would be running as a lead Greens candidate in the electorate of Brindabella alongside Sam Nugent.
"We are both very, very excited and we would both love to have the privilege of representing you down here in Tuggeranong and bringing strong, genuinely progressive voices to Tuggeranong.
"I think it's important that the south isn't left out."
Ms Nuttall was elected to the Assembly after the resignation of former MLA Johnathan Davis in November. She was elected in a vote count back, having been a support candidate in the 2020 election.
She was not initially named among the Greens' lead candidates for the 2024 poll because the preselection process had already started when Mr Davis resigned.
Ms Nuttall said she would be focusing on issues affecting young people.
"I got involved because I care about politics and I wanted to see more young people in politics," she said.
"I think young people are more than entitled to be in places of power and places of change."
The 24 year old became the youngest Greens member elected to any Australian parliament and the second youngest woman ever elected to the Assembly.
Ms Nuttall was born in Canberra and grew up in Tuggeranong. She studied a double degree at the Australian National University in Asia Pacific studies and politics, philosophy and economics.
She joined the Greens in 2018 and has worked for Libraries ACT and as a policy advisor in Mr Davis' office.
The Greens had six lead candidates in 2020 election and all were elected.
This time the Greens will run two candidates in each electorate with 10 lead candidates in total.
