One notable name missing as ACT Greens announce first round of preselection

The ACT Greens will run 10 lead candidates at next year's election, up from six at the 2020 poll.
The party has announced nine of those people, and will run the process again for Brindabella after the resignation of former MLA Johnathan Davis.
Recently-elected MLA Laura Nuttall has not been named as a candidate as she did not put her hand up for preselection in October.
However, another candidate will be selected in the new year to run in Brindabella. Only two people were vying for lead candidates including Mr Davis.
Shane Rattenbury will face his fifth ACT election as a lead candidate in Kurrajong and the former electorate of Molonglo. It will be his seventh overall.
Mr Rattenbury has sat in the Legislative Assembly since 2008 and will also face a party-wide leadership vote after the party preselects its candidates for the October 2024 election.
Rebecca Vassarotti will also run again for Kurrajong.
Current Greens MLAs Emma Davidson, Andrew Braddock and Jo Clay will also recontest their seats as lead candidates.
Mr Braddock will contest Yerrabi with Soelily Consen-Lynch, who is an assistant director at Canberra Health Services.
Adele Sinclair will run in Ginninderra along with Ms Clay. She is a former Greens party director and a chief operating officer at ANU.
Harini Rangarajan is a 20-year-old university student who will run in Murrumbidgee.
Sam Nugent, a rehabilitation clinician, will run in Brindabella.
The party only had six lead candidates in the 2020 election and all were elected. This time there will be two candidates in each electorate.
Mr Davis had sought preselection before he resigned from the Assembly and the party last month.
Mr Davis resigned following complaints, including allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old and having sex with a minor.
The Greens have faced scrutiny over the handling of the complaints and there is an independent inquiry under way examining the party's actions.
ACT Greens co-convenor Julie Randall said having more Greens in the Legislative Assembly would mean they would be able to apply more pressure.
"Canberrans have seen what we've been able to achieve with six Greens MLAs in the ACT Legislative Assembly. We know that pressure works," she said.
"That's why, going into the 2024 election, we will field a large team of diverse candidates who are committed to working for the people of Canberra to address the crises we face.
"More Greens will be able to apply more pressure and break down the barriers between people and their government, to build a good life for every Canberran."
