Greens MLA Johnathan Davis investigated over teen sex allegations

By Jasper Lindell
November 10 2023 - 10:27am
The ACT Greens' Johnathan Davis, pictured at the Legislative Assembly in October. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The ACT Greens' Johnathan Davis, pictured at the Legislative Assembly in October. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The ACT Greens have referred to police serious allegations government member Johnathan Davis had sexual relationships with an underage boy and with a teenager.

