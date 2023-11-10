The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Johnathan Davis should resign from Assembly: Andrew Barr

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated November 10 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Greens member under investigation for having sex with an underage boy and a teenager should resign from the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.