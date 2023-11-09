Keep your eyes peeled for some strangely familiar faces around town in the next few weeks.
They may be hard to place initially, but at least two big-name British actors are now at work on a new comedy, being filmed in the capital throughout November.
It's been held tightly under wraps, but production has just begun on Austin, starring British actors Ben Miller (Bridgerton, Death in Paradise) and Sally Phillips (Veep, Bridget Jones's Diary).
The eight-part series for the ABC, which will screen next year, is being produced by Northern Pictures, and also stars Australian actors Gia Carides, Roy Billing, and debut actor Michael Theo, the breakout star of ABC series Love on the Spectrum.
Miller plays a children's author who inadvertently causes a social media storm that looks to end his career and that of his wife, played by Phillips.
But when the son he never knew existed (Theo) turns up out of the blue, he's forced to reassess the meaning of family and career.
A crew of around 30 have arrived in the capital and will be filming around town for a shoot set to last 28 days.
The shooting schedule is being kept a secret, with extras cast some months ago, although there was a local flurry when scenes were shot at Lyneham shops on Wednesday night.
Screen Canberra chief executive Holly Trueman said Canberra would star as itself in the show, rather than merely a backdrop.
From car chases to dystopian political thrillers, the capital is no stranger to the silver or small screen.
We've played the part of a generic American downtown for a car chase scene in a Liam Neeson thriller, and lent our doomy Brutalist angles for thrillers like Secret City and The Code.
Now, apparently, it's time for the city to play the part it knows best - the city where normal people live.
The project is supported by the ACT government and Screen Canberra through the CBR Screen Attraction Fund and CBR Screen Investment Fund, and will be filmed almost entirely in Canberra, with one week of filming in Britain.
ACT Arts Minister Tara Cheyne said the ACT government was proud to support the new series.
"Austin will be another great opportunity to showcase our beautiful city to the world, and gives our local industry the chance to gain invaluable experience right here in Canberra," she said.
"I am sure it will highlight to others in the TV and film industry that Canberra is a great production destination with interesting locations and a great local creative industry to tap into."
Ms Trueman was also excited about what this project represented for the local screen industry.
"Filming this international comedy series here creates job opportunities for our professionals - a record number of Canberra locals are involved behind and in front of the camera," she said.
"The experience, networking and professional development gained will help further their careers and build on Canberra's growing reputation as a creative hub."
