Concern as Canberra blood donations hit 'critical' level

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is experiencing a critically low level of blood donations.
The ACT will need 30 additional donors from May 20-26 to meet demand, Lifeblood's Cath Stone said.
She said Australia-wide, Lifeblood needs 1200 people to donate every day this week.
"Right now, we need both blood and plasma donors; we have empty chairs across our network every single day," she said.
"Almost 4000 bags of blood are needed by hospitals every day across Australia to help patients in times of trauma, major surgery, cancer treatment, pregnancy and for a range of other medical conditions.
"Fewer than three per cent of the population donate blood regularly, yet more than 58 per cent are eligible to donate. That means there are about 10 million more people who could donate today, but don't."
Many people who believe they are ineligible to donate are actually wrong, Ms Stone said.
"If you don't know your blood type, please make an appointment, as people of all blood types are needed right now," she said.
