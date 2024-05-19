First-time lottery ticket buyer takes home $2.5 million prize

A Canberra man has become a multi-millionaire after winning the lottery with his first ever ticket.
He took home $2.5 million after buying a winning entry at the Metro service station in Mitchell.
It was the first lottery ticket he'd ever bought, the man reportedly told lottery officials.
"This is one of the best days of my life," the man said.
"I just bought this ticket on the spur of the moment. I've never bought a lottery ticket before.
"Then, on Sunday morning, I woke up and saw I had this ticket in my wallet, so I thought I'd check it.
"Oh shit! I can't explain the moment. I just can't believe it."
He said he was going to use the money to get into the property market.
"My first priority is to buy a house. I'm going to start searching for my first house now. I don't need to worry about interest rates," he said.
The winning numbers in the Saturday's Lotto draw on 18 May 2024 were 20, 32, 9, 43, 13 and 26, while the supplementary numbers were 14 and 34.
There were four division one winning entries in the Saturday Lotto draw, with two in Western Australia and one each in the ACT and Victoria.
