The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

First-time lottery ticket buyer takes home $2.5 million prize

By Staff Reporters
May 20 2024 - 9:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Canberra man has become a multi-millionaire after winning the lottery with his first ever ticket.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.