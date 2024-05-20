Family violence choking allegations go to court

A 70-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are to face court accused of choking their victims in separate and apparently unrelated incidents.
In one confrontation, the male alleged attacker is accused of choking his partner in an argument at their home in Bruce.
In the other confrontation, the alleged female attacker is said to have choked her male partner so hard that he lost consciousness.
The police statement about both incidents said: "About 8.30pm on Saturday, the 70-year-old man allegedly choked his partner after a verbal argument at their residence in Bruce.
"He was arrested that evening by police and was charged with aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm and choking, suffocating or strangling another person.
"In a separate incident, about 2.30am on Sunday, police responded to a report of a 30-year-old woman choking her partner to unconsciousness following a verbal disagreement.
"After speaking to the victim, police charged the woman with choking another person and rendering them unconscious.
"In both instances the victims were treated by ACT Ambulance Services.
"Police understand the significant coercion and control exerted in relationships where family violence exists, and encourage anyone impacted by any type of family violence offending to contact police and seek support.
"If you are a victim of family violence or believe someone you know is the victim of family violence, you can contact police on 131 444 or Triple Zero (000) in an emergency, or attend any police station."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Men's Referral Service 1300 776 491; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732; National Elder Abuse 1800 ELDERHelp (1800 353 374), ACT Domestic Violence Crisis Service 02 6280 0900, Canberra Rape Crisis Centre 02 6247 2525, YWCA Canberra 02 6185 2000
