Road-rage driver to face court after red light fight

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
May 20 2024 - 9:47am
A 31-year-old woman is to face court after allegedly pulling a male driver from his car in a road rage incident. The police said she had three children in her own car when she got out and attacked the other driver at a red light.

