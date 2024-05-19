Road-rage driver to face court after red light fight

A 31-year-old woman is to face court after allegedly pulling a male driver from his car in a road rage incident. The police said she had three children in her own car when she got out and attacked the other driver at a red light.
The police said: "A Mawson woman will face the ACT Magistrates Court today after a road rage incident where she allegedly assaulted the male driver of another vehicle while travelling with three children in her car."
The confrontation is alleged to have happened in northern Canberra on Sunday morning.
According to the police, the woman overtook the man and harassed him by driving in front of his car very slowly and then speeding. She then allegedly got out when the two were stopped at a red light, and attacked him.
"About 10am yesterday, a man in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander was driving along Horse Park Drive in Amaroo when the driver of a silver Ford Mondeo became agitated when he stopped at a red light," the police said.
"He was overtaken by the Ford and the female driver then allegedly started driving in an erratic manner, speeding up and slowing down while she was in front of him.
"While stopped at another set of traffic lights, the woman got out of her car and allegedly assaulted the man, pulling him out of his vehicle while punching and spitting on him. She then took his car keys and threw them away before leaving the scene.
After speaking with the victim and witnesses, police attended the woman's residence and spoke to her before charging her with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and driving while suspended."
