The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT's failed forced relocation program has caused even more housing problems

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated May 8 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Housing ACT's failed tenant relocation program has contributed to delays and cost blowouts in delivering new public housing properties, an audit has found.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.