Stood-down CIT chief granted another pay increase

The chief executive of a public training college stood down for close to two years pending a corruption inquiry has received another pay rise.
Canberra Institute of Technology chief executive Leanne Cover's total remuneration will rise by $10,217 to $383,278.
Ms Cover has been on paid leave for nearly two years pending the outcome of a corruption investigation into the institute's decision to award $8 million in consulting contracts to a "complexity and systems thinker".
ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee said the pay rise was "offensive and unconscionable".
"Every Canberran has the right to be furious and demanding the Chief Minister take action on this now," Ms Lee said.
"At a time when Canberrans are facing a cost of living crisis, the fact that this Labor-Greens government thinks it is acceptable to give a significant pay rise to a CEO who is getting over $380,000 a year while on leave - and who has been on leave for nearly two years - shows how out of touch this government has become," she said.
The pay rise is awarded by the independent tribunal.
Meanwhile, Canberra's politicians have been granted a 3 per cent pay rise, taking the Chief Minister's pay to more than $396,000 a year.
The increase, which also applies to senior public servants and statutory office holders, is lower than Australian wage growth, which was up 4.1 per cent in the year to the March quarter.
Backbenchers in the Legislative Assembly will now be paid $188,798 a year, up from $183,299.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr is paid an extra 110 per cent on top of the base rate, taking his total pay to $396,476.
Deputy Chief Minister Yvette Berry will be paid $339,836, while ministers in the ACT government, and Ms Lee, will take home $320,956.
Chief Minister, Treasurer and Economic Development Directorate director-general Kathy Leigh, the territory's top public servant, will receive a total remuneration package worth $460,500.
The ACT's Remuneration Tribunal said it recognised that cost-of-living pressures had increased but that inflation was slowing.
"In its deliberations, the tribunal continued to give considerable weight to community standards and expectations with reference to wage growth nationally and locally, and the territory's tight job market. The tribunal balanced this consideration with the importance of the territory providing competitive remuneration, allowances and other entitlements to members of the Legislative Assembly," the tribunal's determination said.
The tribunal last year granted a 3.5 per cent pay increase and issued a 3.25 per cent pay increase in 2022.
The government, in its submission to the tribunal, said a "balanced and moderate approach" was needed to increasing the pay packets for politicians, top public servants and other statutory office holders.
"Given the current economic context and the government's deliberate policy of prioritising salary increases for the lowest-paid public service employees, it would be appropriate that any increases being considered for ACT public service executives, members of the Legislative Assembly, and full-time statutory office holders align with this policy," the government said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.