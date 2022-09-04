The Canberra Times
ACT Legislative Assembly members' pay has risen by 3.25%

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
September 4 2022 - 7:30pm
Chief Minister Andrew Barr, Deputy Chief Minister Yvette Berry and ACT public service head Kathy Leigh are among those to receive a 3.25% pay rise.

Members of the Legislative Assembly have been granted a 3.25 per cent pay rise, meaning a back bencher's pay will rise by $6000 a year to $177,100.

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

