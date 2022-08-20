The ACT government has been put on notice to deliver wage rises to its public servants that are above inflation and keep up with the rapidly rising cost of living.
ACT Labor members on Saturday passed motions at the party's annual conference calling for pay increases of at least 5.5 per cent a year over the next five years and increasing the superannuation contribution rate to 15.4 per cent.
A motion backed by the CFMEU ACT branch and the United Workers Union to increase the pay for general services officers - some of whom are paid about $51,000 - to be increased to a living wage was passed by the 268 delegates.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr and ACT Labor senator Katy Gallagher, the federal Finance Minister, addressed the conference and spoke of the strong working relationship that would be possible between the Commonwealth and the territory following Labor's federal election victory.
Mr Barr said the government would be focused on actively lifting up the wages of some of the government's lowest-paid staff in upcoming enterprise bargaining rounds.
The day-long conference was orderly and the majority of motions were carried on the voices from the floor with minimal opposition.
The ACT party resolved to call on the federal Labor party to push for between three and five days of paid menstrual leave for all relevant employees in the national employment standards.
The ACT government should also expedite its work to directly employ services staff working as contractors at government buildings, the party resolved.
However, debate on a motion to encourage the ACT government to ban non-nicotine e-cigarettes provoked concern from some delegates outlawing the products - which have been linked to increased likelihood of smoking - went against the party's harm-minimisation agenda.
An amended motion that called for the ACT government to take the lead on a nationally consistent approach and develop an education campaign about the products' harm was passed.
Marisa Paterson, a Legislative Assembly member for Murrumbidgee who sits on the select estimates committee, abstained from voting on a motion calling for "ACT Labor Members of the Legislative Assembly to consult with employees and their representatives on matters that affect them in the workplace in line with obligations under the Work Health and Safety Act".
Constitutional concerns were raised this week when the independent work health and safety inspector issued a prohibition notice on the Legislative Assembly for committees over COVID safety concerns.
The conference reaffirmed the party's support for a property developer licensing scheme in the territory.
CFMEU ACT branch secretary Zach Smith told the conference the situation in the ACT was out of control and developers were unaccountable and exercised their power ruthlessly.
"We have to regulate the whole supply chain. And it makes no sense that you exclude the people that make the money, who make the biggest slice of the pie. ... If you do not regulate them, all the other regulation is Mickey Mouse. It stands for nothing," Mr Smith said.
ACT Construction Minister Rebecca Vassarotti, a member of the Greens, has previously said a scheme would be introduced sometime in 2022.
The ACT Labor party also endorsed a motion calling on the government to develop a sister city relationship with the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, and expressed its solidarity with the people of the country, following the invasion by Russia earlier this year.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
