The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

'Haven't been putting our orders in on time', Greens say about buses

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
May 2 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT Greens believe extra bus services can be achieved if the government makes it a priority, hitting out at the government for not ordering buses in time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.