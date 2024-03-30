Electric bus was ready for a photo op, but not Canberra's streets

The arrival of a new electric bus at the Belconnen depot was announced with great fanfare by the Transport Minister.
But 160 days later - more than five months - the Custom Denning bus has still not entered service.
Transport Minister Chris Steel posed with the bus at a photo opportunity for the media on October 23.
"These buses will be located out of the Belconnen bus depot, bolstering the number of zero-emission services running out of north Canberra," Mr Steel said at the time.
"These 'Element' buses will provide clean, quiet and comfortable services that are zero emissions so that Canberrans can take everyday action on climate change by taking quality public transport."
The four new Custom Denning buses were built in Sydney and will be stationed at the Belconnen depot. The government signed the contract in June 2023.
In October, the government said in its Our CBR newsletter: "The ACT government is continuing the transition to a zero-emissions future with the first of four new electric buses to hit the streets of Canberra."
The newsletter did not specify when the buses would hit the streets.
On March 18, Acting Transport Minister Tara Cheyne revealed no electric buses were yet operating from Belconnen.
"Four Custom Denning electric buses will operate from Belconnen once they have been commissioned," Ms Cheyne said in reply to a question on notice in the Legislative Assembly.
"There are currently 12 battery electric buses operating from the Tuggeranong Depot. These buses have been in operation since March 2023 and continue to operate within expectation."
Mr Steel is currently on parental leave.
An ACT government spokeswoman said this month the four buses would enter service in the coming weeks.
"The first of four battery electric Custom Denning buses were delivered in October 2023. All buses undergo a thorough inspection and commissioning process before they enter service as part of the Transport Canberra operational fleet," the spokeswoman said.
"Following the completion of technical assessments and final commissioning, these four vehicles will enter service in the coming weeks.
"This ensures operational vehicles are compliant with standards and are able to meet route service requirements before entering service."
The contract for the four Custom Denning electric buses is worth $3.8 million, with an initial seven-year lease term and the option to purchase the buses.
The first permanent electric bus in the government's fleet entered service in January last year.
Custom Denning has said its buses are designed to operate on a 25-year lifecycle.
More than 20 per cent of Canberra's bus fleet will be run on battery electric power by 2026, with 106 zero-emissions buses to enter service over three years, the government has said.
The government has previously committed to a completely zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040 or earlier.
Meanwhile, a bus fleet upgrade has been delayed until the end of 2024, delaying the retirement of Renault buses that no longer meet access rules.
The government is "exploring all options within the contract with Scania to get the best outcome for the territory, as well as exploring options within other existing contracts that could assist with expediting the delivery of buses".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.