Planning Minister Chris Steel welcomes baby daughter

Chris Steel has announced the arrival of his daughter, Maeve.
The ACT Planning Minister posted a photo on social media declaring she was born on Tuesday, March 12.
"Welcome to the world Maeve.
"Our hearts are full of love for our little daughter born yesterday.
"I am off on some parental leave. My office continues to be open with my colleagues acting in my portfolios."
Mr Steel is in a relationship with partner, Kurt. The couple welcomed their first child through altruistic surrogacy.
The news drew well-wishes from all sides of politics, including opposition leader Elizabeth Lee, Labor MLA Marisa Patterson and Canberra Labor MP Alicia Payne.
The member for Murrumbidgee was elected in 2016 and was first given a ministry in 2018.
His current portfolios are planning, transport, skills and training and special minister of state.
He was an advocate for peak body Early Childhood Australia prior to entering politics.
The name "Maeve" is derived from Medb, the name of a queen in Irish mythology.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.