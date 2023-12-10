Barr announces cabinet reshuffle

Chief Minister Andrew Barr has announced a reshuffle of his cabinet, including a new planning minister.
Chris Steel will take on the planning portfolio from Mick Gentleman. Mr Steel will remain Transport Minister but City Services has been given to Tara Cheyne.
Mr Gentleman will be the new Business Minister, Multicultural Affairs Minister and will also take on a new portfolio of crime prevention. He will no longer be the Corrections Minister.
Mr Barr said the new crime prevention ministry would focus on recidivism and the implementation of the new national firearms registry in the ACT.
Mr Gentleman has also lost the parks and land management portfolio, which has been given to Rebecca Vassarotti, who was already the Environment Minister.
Emma Davidson has lost the disability ministry which will now be taken on by Rachel Stephen-Smith. Ms Davidson has been critical of proposed NDIS changes.
But Ms Davidson will also be the new Corrections Minister. She is already the Justice Health Minister.
Ms Davidson has also taken on a new ministry for population health.
"This new portfolio will focus on improving health outcomes across our community in both physical and mental wellbeing," Mr Barr said.
No ministers have been moved to the backbench in the reshuffle.
Mr Barr said the changes had been made to support as the government wished to strengthen its focus on health, housing, cost of living and infrastructure.
He also announced a new sub-committee for cabinet to focus on cost-of-living in the lead up to next year's budget.
"The sub-committee will be tasked with developing proposals that can alleviate financial pressure on Canberrans most impacted by energy, education, health and transport costs during a period of high national inflation," Mr Barr said.
The Chief Minister said the reshuffle would support the implementation of the government's priorities.
Mr Barr has been flagging a reshuffle for some time. It has followed a reshuffle from the Canberra Liberals last week, which was prompted by the dumping of Jeremy Hanson as deputy opposition leader.
Government ministers (changes in bold)
More to come.
