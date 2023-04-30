The ACT's Minister for Disability has criticised the decision to impose spending caps on the National Disability Insurance Scheme, describing it as "heartbreaking".
Emma Davidson said she could not possibly support the proposal to cap an annual growth target of 8 per cent by July 2026 on the cost of the scheme.
She said the move would mean people with disabilities would be neglected.
"When people with disability can't get their needs met because NDIS are reducing costs those needs don't go away," Ms Davidson said on a video posted on Facebook.
"It just means more pressure on the rest of our health and social services and education systems or, more importantly, people simply won't get their needs met."
There will be $720 million committed in next week's budget to lift the capability, capacity and systems for the agency which runs the scheme, the NDIA.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said the trajectory of NDIS expenditure was not sustainable into the future and he wanted to make sure the promise of the NDIS was fulfilled.
But Ms Davidson said the NDIS should not be framed as a cost burden.
"The language I have seen from the federal Labor government [on Friday] may as well have come from the previous government," she said.
"What's the point of a Labor government that just does the same thing as Scott Morrison? Framing the NDIS as a cost burden is offensive and wrong.
"There will be very real impact for the lives of people in the ACT if there is a ramping up of the cost-cutting we've seen in the NDIS over the past few years."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
