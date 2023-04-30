The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Federal budget 2023: ACT Disability Minister Emma Davidson hits out at NDIS spending caps

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated May 1 2023 - 7:22am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT's Minister for Disability has criticised the decision to impose spending caps on the National Disability Insurance Scheme, describing it as "heartbreaking".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.