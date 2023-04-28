Federal, state and territory leaders have confirmed health and housing are the main priorities for the remainder of the year, signing off on a $2.2 billion Medicare reform plan, agreeing to National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) spending caps and pursuing rental and housing affordability reforms.
The first ministers, meeting in Brisbane on Friday, backed a pre-budget announcement of $720 million over four years for the agency which runs the scheme, the NDIA. The idea is lifting the capability, capacity and systems of the agency will better support participants, and by working better, help to rein in spending.
The demand-driven scheme will now be capped with an annual growth target of 8 per cent by 2026. There will be changes as the scheme matures.
"We want to make sure that the promise of the NDIS is fulfilled," Mr Albanese said. "We know that the trajectory of NDIS expenditure is just not sustainable into the future."
The opposition regards the announcement of the scheme's financial position as a policy reversal and say they will closely monitor how the NDIS is being managed.
The leaders' meeting, held less than two weeks out from the federal budget, endorsed a $2.2 billion Medicare reform package, including improving access to primary care and taking pressure off stretched public hospitals, while housing ministers are being tasked with starting reforms to strengthen renters' rights across the country.
The health package, which will be detailed in the budget, will also support workforces such as paramedics, nurses and pharmacists, expand the nursing workforce, and improve access to and delivery of after-hours primary care.
"That will include an incentive for doctors, for GPs, to stay open in longer hours that will be included in our budget when attended down on May 9," Mr Albanese said.
A new voluntary My Medicare patient ID registration system is to be introduced for diagnosis and payments, and there will be flexible funding for multi-disciplinary team-based models and a greater investment in digital health.
The president of the Australian Medical Association Steve Robson has welcomed the prioritisation of health, particularly reform of primary care.
The AMA said it will work closely with the government to finalise the details of My Medicare along with plans to improve access to after-hours GP services, GP services in aged care and the expansion of multi-disciplinary care.
New housing funding has also been revealed. The government is supporting an additional $2 billion for more social and affordable rental housing in next month's budget, increasing the liability cap of the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation from $5.5 billion to $7.5 billion from July.
Housing ministers from each state and territory are being tasked with developing a proposal for national cabinet to strengthen renters' rights across the country. As well, within the next six months, planning ministers will work with the Australian Local Government Association to develop national cabinet proposals to increase housing supply and affordability.
The Greens, whose votes are needed but not yet secured to pass the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) bill, have leapt on the national cabinet's rental focus, saying it proves them right over calls for a national rental freeze.
However, Mr Albanese said a rent freeze is not on the cards and the Greens' hold out over the HAFF bill is happening for reasons "beyond his comprehension."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
