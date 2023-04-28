The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

National cabinet: Pre-budget cash splash on NDIS, Medicare reform and opening up rental access

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 28 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by James Croucher
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by James Croucher

Federal, state and territory leaders have confirmed health and housing are the main priorities for the remainder of the year, signing off on a $2.2 billion Medicare reform plan, agreeing to National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) spending caps and pursuing rental and housing affordability reforms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.