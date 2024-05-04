Reimer turns back Fijian tide to set up Brumbies win

Luke Reimer wasn't a finisher - the modern term for a bench player - he was a game changer.
The ACT Brumbies flanker came off the bench to almost single-handedly stop a Fijian Drua onslaught - both with and without the ball.
Reimer scored a try and produced two crucial turnovers as the Drua were on the charge as the Brumbies clung on for a 28-20 victory in wet conditions at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night.
Brumbies outside centre Len Ikitau scored a brace as they held on against a spirited Drua side, who had plenty of support in the stands.
The win could've come at a cost though with James Slipper forced off the field in the first half with a neck/shoulder injury.
Ill discipline almost proved costly for the home side as they gave away a number of penalties, which resulted in Brumbies prop Harry Vella spending 10 minutes in the sin bin.
Canberra product Liam Bowron came off the bench to make his Super Rugby debut with 20 minutes to go, executing a number of high-pressure lineouts in the closing stages.
The Brumbies' first points came off the back of their trademark rolling maul, with Wallaby Ikitau scoring the first of his tries.
With a new Wallabies coach around, Noah Lolesio's looking to re-stake his Wallabies credentials having fallen out of favour with the past two.
He showed what he's capable of with time and space, sending a lovely kick to wide-open winger Andy Muirhead - with Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa crashing over.
The Fijians were a constant threat, much to the delight of a vocal group of supporters in the stands who exploded with every piece of Drua fancy footwork.
They should've had a try when they created a four-on-one overlap - only for openside flanker Kitione Salawa to send his pass across the sideline.
The Drua scrum might've been dominating, but the Brumbies' rolling maul was as well.
Ikitau's second try was off some brilliant play - first a massive driving maul before his centre partner Tamati Tua put in a lovely grubber to run onto.
While the maul had been fruitful for the Brumbies, it also cost them with Drua lock Isoa Nasilasila finishing off one to make it 21-10 just before half-time.
The visitors came straight of the sheds and bombed another try - this time Drua scrumhalf Peni Matawalu lost the ball in the putdown after charging over off the back of another dominant scrum.
No sooner had Vella been sent to the sin bin and the already dominant Drua scrum was creating points again.
Fijian scrumhalf Simione Kuruvoli crossed with the Brumbies' backs against the wall.
But then up stepped Reimer to finish - and change - the game.
Not happy with simply stopping momentum thanks to his pilfers, Reimer then went up the other end to score and settle things down.
AT A GLANCE
ACT BRUMBIES 28 (Len Ikitau 2, Allan Alaalatoa, Luke Reimer tries; Noah Lolesio 4 cons) bt FIJIAN DRUA 20 (Isoa Nasilasila, Simione Kuruvoli tries; Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula 2 cons; Armstrong-Ravula 2 pens) at Canberra Stadium. Referee: Nic Berry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.