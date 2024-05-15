'What's it like being second best': Ricky sledged by Brumbies great

Ricky Stuart wasn't sure if the silence was anger, disappointment or ... acceptance.
The legendary Canberra Raiders halfback had been asked to record a video message to send to George Gregan - a fellow St Edmund's College graduate and Canberra sporting icon - to celebrate his 50th birthday last year.
So Stuart thought about what he would say for a while. Then he grabbed a glass of red wine ("because George likes his red wine") and then he hit record.
"I'd like to wish you all the best for your 50th birthday, mate," Stuart said. "There's something I've been meaning to ask you.
"What's it like to be the second best halfback that has come out of St Edmund's College?"
Twelve months on, and after signing a four-year coaching contract extension on Wednesday, Stuart grins: "I never got a reply. I wasn't sure if he was cranky with me."
But as a master sledger, Stuart must've known a reply was coming. Especially given his target - Gregan - also had a wicked tongue during his career as an ACT Brumbies and Wallabies great. Just ask New Zealand after his "four more years" jab back in 2003.
Gregan decided not to take Stuart's bait straight away. He waited for his moment for revenge, and it came via The Canberra Times' search for the capital's greatest footballer of all time as voted by the fans.
Gregan is in the final of the competition where he will square off with Mal Meninga for the title. Meninga knocked Stuart out in the semi-finals
"So Ricky didn't make the final," Gregan asked from his London base. "Well here's this sledge back at you, Ricky. What's that silver medal look like?"
After the laughter subsided, he added: "It was a lovely message for my 50th, a great present. Ricky said something like: 'I've always wanted to know what it was like being the No. 2 halfback in Australia. Now he knows, you can pass that on."
The connection between two of Australia's greatest footballers decades on from their playing days is an insight to the golden era Canberra enjoyed in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Stuart revealed on Wednesday he even hosted Gregan for dinner during the Super League war as the Adelaide Rams attempted to sign Australia's most promising Wallabies halfback. Gregan declined the Rams' offer and went on to become one of the greatest No. 9s in Australian rugby history.
So the second-best sledging between Stuart and Gregan was, of course, made in good nature and were borne out of respect for each other's glittering careers. The fact they both grew up in the capital region and played for their hometown teams is a remarkable tale on its own.
There will be plenty of war stories like the ones shared by the chirpy halfbacks when the Raiders and Brumbies gather separately for premiership reunions this weekend.
The Raiders will be celebrating their 1994 triumph and the Brumbies will gathering for their 2004 title, and the weekend of nostalgia prompted this question: of those teams, who is Canberra's greatest footballer?
"Both the Brumbies and Raiders were so fortunate to have the quality and class of player that both teams had in that era," Stuart said.
"You don't get many eras like that. I should never have been ahead of Laurie [Daley] and Brad [Clyde in the vote]. We were just so fortunate at the Raiders in those days, and the nicest thing about it is we're all such close mates.
"Players who don't come here don't understand what they're missing out on."
Almost 3000 readers have had their say first three stages of the voting, which had Brumbies legends going head to head and Raiders champions doing the same.
The result saw Meninga topple Steve Walters, Laurie Daley and then Stuart on his way to the final.
Gregan beat Stirling Mortlock, Joe Roff and then Stephen Larkham to book his place next to Meninga.
It really shouldn't come as a surprise that Gregan and Meninga are the last two left standing given the careers they carved out in rugby union and rugby league.
They couldn't be more different in stature, but share sizeable football resumes and were widely regarded as the best in the world when at the peak of their powers.
Meninga - a three-time premiership winner with the Raiders, Queensland legend, the only player to be selected on four Kangaroos tour.
Gregan - a two-time championship winner with the Brumbies, a Wallabies centurion and a World Cup winner.
Meninga - that try in the 1994 grand final - his last game. Gregan - that tackle in the same year at the same venue.
Meninga has a statue and a grandstand at Canberra Stadum. Gregan has a grandstand - jointly named with his long-time Super Rugby and Test partner Larkham.
How do you split them? It seems impossible, but the votes are rolling in as we edge closer to crowning the GOAT of Canberra's two premier football teams.
But don't be worried if you're finding it hard to separate them. Gregan says Tim Sheens was a keen onlooker at rugby training sessions, and then Gregan rattles off Raiders stars like they were teammates.
"We used to watch the Raiders, and they would come to our games for the Kookaburras at first and then the Brumbies, and they inspired us in a big way," Gregan said.
"They redefined the way the game was played. The back line - far out. Ricky, Laurie Daley, Noa Nadruku, Ken Nagas, a young Ruben Wiki, Brett Mullins. Before Mullins, Gary Belcher ... Chicka Ferguson and the forwards were just as good.
"The thing about Canberra is it's a big country town. We supported them, they supported us, Sheens was a student of the game and we shared notes. The Raiders were magical and inspired us in a big way. In many ways we fed off each other, us more so than them in the early part."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.