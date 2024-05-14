The two-week deal: Inside how and why the Raiders re-signed Ricky

Canberra Raiders chairman Dennis Richardson summoned Ricky Stuart to a meeting inside the club's headquarters two weeks ago. He had one thing on the agenda: offering Stuart the equal longest contract of his Raiders career.
This is the story of how the Raiders quickly, and quietly, did the deal to re-sign their coach at the same time as the NRL world is melting with contract controversy and coaching movement.
Stuart still has 18 months remaining on his contract, which was signed in mid 2022, but Richardson was satisfied the premiership winning halfback was "simply the best" man to do the job.
Stuart said he was "overwhelmed" when the Raiders tabled a four-year extension to him a fortnight ago before agreeing to terms on Wednesday morning.
"There was no decision to make," an emotional Stuart said on Wednesday. "I was overwhelmed in regards to the meeting. I went away and spoke to my wife, the kids ... I was just overwhelmed with the fact I've got the trust and support [of the board]."
Richardson has opened up about the key questions about the decision to reappoint Stuart and the future plans.
The NRL coaching carousel isn't in full swing yet, despite drama surrounding Wayne Bennett's impending move to South Sydney.
Stuart's existing contract runs through to the end of 2025. But rather than waiting until the end of this season or the start of next year to assess results, the board determined Stuart was the man they wanted to keep. So why jump now?
"Continuity and certainty was the way to go at this point," Richardson said.
"We've had Ethan Strange re-sign through to 2028 and Chevy Stewart through to 2027 and we thought this was a good time to strike with Ricky.
"It wasn't a pre-determined plan. When I started to see these younger players sign up, I wondered about Ricky and thought why not extend? Why not create the certainty? It was simply a good fit."
Stuart has led the Raiders to their most successful period in more than 20 years, guiding the Green Machine into the finals in four of the past five seasons.
They made the grand final in 2019 - the first time in the decider since 1994 - and he has taken the club into two other preliminary finals in his 10 years.
"I think he's in the top echelon of coaches in the NRL," Richardson said.
"He represents the values and principles the club holds dear. He's loyal and passionate about Canberra and the region. He's part of the fabric of this region.
"If you've got all that ... it would be odd if you didn't want to keep the guy."
Stuart is already the longest-serving coach in Raiders history and is just the fifth coach in rugby league to reach 500 games as a first-grade mentor.
"I think when you can have long-term coaches, it's an advantage. You see it in the English Premier League, the NFL, the AFL, with Craig Bellamy and Wayne Bennett," Richardson said.
"Ricky takes nothing for granted. Ricky is desperate to win a premiership for this club.
"The fact we've extended his contract by four years will in no way lead to complacency. In fact, he will double down and work harder if he can."
Many expected the Raiders to endure a rebuilding phase for at least this season after losing Jack Wighton and Jarrod Croker, among others, at the end of last year.
Jordan Rapana, Elliott Whitehead and Josh Papalii are also closer to the end of their careers than they are the start.
There were certainly signs of the rebuild in big losses to Brisbane and Cronulla, but a win against Manly has given the club and its fans new confidence. They are seventh on the ladder after nine games.
"There's no reason why this club can't be a powerhouse, if you want to use that word," Richardson said.
"Our facilities are equal to any, our supporters are passionate and equal or better than any in the comp and we have an excellent playing group.
"You won't find, for want of a better word, a dickhead in our playing group. They are good people.
"Quite frankly, character is as important as skill. You need that to realise your potential, and that's what we have and why we are confident in the direction we're heading."
