'We've got two to three months of this': Stuart warns of hard times ahead

Ricky Stuart has warned there could be more of this to come, asking for patience with his young side.
The Canberra Raiders coach took the 40-0 loss to the Sharks hard and felt for the 15,820 fans who turned up to Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
Injuries to key players meant he's been forced to play the youngest ever halves-fullback combination in the Green Machine's history, Stuart admitting he didn't expect to have to play so many young players together this early in the season.
It made for a brutal lesson for the likes of halfback Kaeo Weekes, making his Raiders debut, as well as the raft of youngsters like Chevy Stewart and Ethan Strange.
Stuart was embarrassed by the performance, which wasn't a fitting way to celebrate his 500th NRL game as a head coach.
The Raiders had their chances, but a litany of missed tackles and errors cruelled their hopes of getting into the game.
Stuart reiterated his commitment to promoting the youth, but in an ideal world they wouldn't have all been playing together this early in the season.
Jamal Fogarty is out for three months with a biceps injury. Jordan Rapana is out with a knee injury and won't be back until after the bye.
The absence of those key, experienced players made it tough for the young players to slot in.
"I'm not backtracking from the path we've taken with a lot of those younger players," Stuart said.
"But I didn't expect at this stage of the season to have to play so many of them all together.
"Don't see this as an excuse because the young boys are all good football players - there's some really poor football performed out there today.
"We've got so many games sitting on the sidelines, so much experience, it just makes the job so much harder to play first grade for those younger players.
"They're hurting and I'm hurting for them."
There could be some experience back next week for their trip to Brookvale to face an in-form Manly on Friday night.
Elliott Whitehead could return from a calf injury, Stuart revealing he could've played this week - but probably wouldn't have been able to back up against the Sea Eagles.
His experience could be crucial on the right edge, where there's been a revolving door of second rowers due to injury.
It could give an old head for Weekes to lean on.
Having so much youth in their team - after acting captain Joe Tapine and Josh Papali'i, the experience drops down to 25-year-old Hudson Young and only gets younger from there.
"I think Elliott would be a chance next week," Stuart said.
"He was probably a chance to play tonight, but he wouldn't have then been able to back up play again next week.
"I've just got to be patient and keep working with the younger players because those boys that are injured they're not back for a number of weeks.
"We've got two to three months of this. But I can assure you we'll keep working at it and play better.
"I felt sorry, we had a good number of fans out there tonight, I felt embarrassed with that performance.
"But we'll just keep working hard."
