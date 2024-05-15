Brumbies recall Test stars for a danger game against the Crusaders

ACT Brumbies fullback Tom Wright reckons every team facing the Crusaders has always had one thing in common.
"They aren't actually taking any notice of where they are on the ladder," Wright said.
Which is why a clash between a top-two hopeful and a team whose coach just issued a public apology after his side's meltdown still feels like a genuine danger game.
The Brumbies have recalled James Slipper, Noah Lolesio, Cadeyrn Neville and Jahrome Brown to the starting XV while Tom Hooper joins the bench for a game against the Crusaders, who have won just two games all year and are in danger of missing the finals after winning back-to-back Super Rugby Pacific titles.
The Crusaders are desperate to revive their finals hopes at Canberra Stadium on Saturday, and Wright is adamant the Brumbies - who are still missing hooker Billy Pollard and winger Corey Toole - are on edge for a few simple reasons.
"Because of the strike power they've got and the respect they've earned over the years, with their ability to hurt you whether they're 20-nil up or 20-nil down, whether they've got three wins on the trot or three losses on the trot," Wright said.
"They've had a number of All Blacks just come back in the last couple of weeks. Really looking forward to the challenge, the Crusaders are a big club in this competition and have been for a long time.
"We're obviously chasing [a top-two finish]. It does obviously have a huge impact at the end of the season for us."
The Brumbies will wear a heritage jersey - collar and all - in a nod to their 2004 grand final win over the Crusaders with a host of club legends watching from the stands to mark their 20-year reunion.
"'Slips' keeps telling us how good it is to have collars back on the jersey, him playing in the early 2000s. He used to play against the Brums when they had the 'moo cow' training shirts," Wright joked. "He's in a couple of the black and white photos from when the Brums used to play."
Brumbies squad: 1. James Slipper, 2. Connal McInerney, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Nick Frost, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Rob Valetini, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Ollie Sapsford, 12. Tamati Tua, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright. Reserves: 16. Liam Bowron, 17. Rhys van Nek, 18. Sosefo Kautai, 19. Tom Hooper, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Harrison Goddard, 22. Jack Debreczeni, 23. Ben O'Donnell.
Crusaders squad: 1. Joe Moody, 2. Codie Taylor (c), 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Antonio Shalfoon, 5. Quinten Strange, 6. Cullen Grace, 7. Tom Christie, 8. Christian Lio-Willie, 9. Noah Hotham, 10. Fergus Burke, 11. Sevu Reece, 12. David Havili, 13. Jone Rova, 14. Chay Fihaki, 15. Johnny McNicholl. Reserves: 16. George Bell, 17. George Bower, 18. Seb Calder, 19. Jamie Hannah, 20. Dom Gardiner, 21. Mitch Drummond, 22. Rivez Reihana, 23. Macca Springer.
