Labor saves $1 billion by bringing public servants back in-house

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
May 4 2024 - 10:30pm
The Albanese government says it has brought 8700 external roles back in-house since the 2022 election, as it announced a further $1 billion to be saved through its crackdown on outsourced labour.

