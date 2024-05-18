Cops seek help to identify woman after alleged Mooseheads assault

Police have released images of a woman they are seeking to identify after an alleged assault at Mooseheads.
ACT Policing allege at 3.30am on March 24, a woman in the venue was approached by a second woman who was acting aggressively.
Despite attempts by other people to separate the two, the second woman continued to be aggressive and is said to have assaulted the alleged victim.
As part of the investigation, ACT Policing is seeking public assistance to identify the alleged offender.
She is described as caucasian in appearance, with brown hair and a slim build.
At the time of the incident she was wearing ripped blue denim jeans, a dark tube top, black and white sneakers and a dark cross body bag.
Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or who can identify the alleged offender to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7714825. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.