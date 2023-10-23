The Canberra Times
APS agency heads must set targets to reduce contractors, consultants and labour hire, new ASPC instructions say

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
October 23 2023 - 10:30pm
The Albanese government has told public service bosses they must set targets to reduce their reliance on outsourced labour by June 2024.

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

