The Department of Infrastructure has been investigating allegations of a "hotties list" created by public servants within its graduate program.
Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie raised the allegations in a Senate estimates hearing.
"Does the phrase 'hotties list' mean anything to you?" Senator McKenzie asked department secretary Jim Betts.
Mr Betts said the allegations were made within the department's graduate program and centre around concerns that male members within the cohort had compiled a "degrading list of women which assessed them by their so-called hotness".
"Confronted with the concerns that had been expressed by our female graduates, I assembled that graduate cohort ... reminded everybody of the need for respect in the workplace. We have subsequently undertaken more formal investigations into that," he said.
"We were unable to substantiate the existence of such a list, which doesn't mean it doesn't exist. It just means that we were unable to substantiate it, notwithstanding the fact that we got independent external investigators to assist us in our inquiries."
Mr Betts said he has since spoken with the women within the program and sought advice from a former sex discrimination commissioner.
"We embarked on a process thereafter, including my having conversations with all of the female graduates without any males in the room to make sure that they were getting all the support that the department could provide, including from me and from my office as well as HR function," he said.
"I know that we have taken advice from the former sex discrimination commissioner, to ensure that the steps that we've taken are the appropriate ones within the bounds of procedural fairness and what the law permits."
READ MORE:
Asked if he would sack the men who would subject colleagues to such behaviour, Mr Betts said he would "adopt the severest sanctions available".
Senator McKenzie said "allegations of this type of behavior would be incredibly concerning" in a cohort "dominated by young men to the tune of two to one thirds".
Mr Betts said the department would never have another graduate program with a such a gender imbalance.
"We've learned some lessons from this, and one of those is around having gender balance at all levels and all cohorts," he said.
However, Mr Betts said he has not briefed Infrastructure Minister Catherine King on the situation.
"It's my accountability to fix it, I'm the employer and the accountable authority. And I'm not sure involving politicians was helpful," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.